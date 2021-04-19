As the state opens up access to the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and older, the Oregon Health Authority will offer free shots to those interested at five walk-in clinics beginning April 27, after Grant County moves back into the extreme risk category Friday, April 23.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said OHA would be administering the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 and April 28, from noon to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 in the parking lot at the Grant County Fairgrounds. No appointments are necessary for the free shots.
Lindsay said there are people in the county who have only wanted Pfizer, and so far, that has not been an option for them, or they’ve left the county to get it.
“For those that haven’t received it and want it, here it is,” she said. “And so I really hope that people take advantage of it.”
She said the health department intends to get the vaccine out to other outlying communities in the future, but she does not know when the county will have access to the Pfizer vaccine again.
Lindsay said the Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot vaccine, with the second dose being administered approximately 28 days after the first. Someone is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they have had the second dose.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Lindsay said the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration’s decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine amid reports of blood clots in women between the ages of 18 to 48 was “unfortunate.” She said some people were willing to get the vaccine as long as they only had to do one shot. On the other hand, she said, some people were grateful that the government is taking it seriously and glad to understand better what’s going on.
Lindsay said it’s important to remember that much is not “mapped out” very well regarding the vaccines and COVID-19.
“We’re writing the map as we as we go,” she said. “And, people are upset and they’re tired and they’re wanting to point fingers. It’s easy to point fingers at the things that you like, and you don’t like and so I just think patience is key.”
She told the Eagle that it’s essential to remain thoughtful in making informed decisions.
“I am hopeful that the J&J issue will get resolved and be able to move forward,” she said.
Emails out to schools about vaccines
Lindsay said she sent out an email on Saturday to the schools in the county that are still in session to see if they might do something to get the word out about vaccine availability in the county. She said she hoped the schools could send out a flyer or an informational pamphlet or brochure about the vaccine. So far, Lindsay said, she had not heard back.
Cooperation with contact
tracers
Lindsay said she estimated that roughly 40% of the people contacted by contact tracers did not answer their phones or call back. She said the state lent some of its contact tracers to assist the health department with the county’s recent surge in cases. Lindsay said perhaps people did not pick up the calls because they were not from a local number, but she said the state left messages. She said the health department will be reaching out to those contacts this week.
“It is disheartening,” she said. “And I feel for the people that are working hard to be responsible.”
Lindsay said that it impacts businesses when a county moves into “extreme risk” metrics. She said many like to tell one another not to get tested or go to the doctor when they get sick.
“That’s the wrong message,” she said. “The better message is to be preventative and proactive and get tested, and if you’re sick, be responsible, and if you need to quarantine be considerate of the other people around you who are impacted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.