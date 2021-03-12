All Grant County adults will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county's public health administrator, encouraged all adults who have not already done so to add their names to the county waitlist. She said the health department will contact people on the waitlist as soon as they become eligible to receive the vaccine.
She said the county would begin administering 300 doses by appointment on Mondays for the next several weeks to any adults over 18 until demand for the vaccine diminishes.
Lindsay said she is working on dates and locations for vaccine clinics in Seneca, Monument, Long Creek and Dayville within the next three weeks.
She said the health department will begin scheduling people on the waitlist and that anyone interested in getting a shot can email vaccine@ccsemail.org with their name, date of birth, phone number, mailing address and any chronic health conditions. Lindsay said the health department will send a confirmation email within 48 hours.
Lindsay said those who cannot email can call the health department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 541-575-0429, or Strawberry Wilderness Clinic at 541-575-0404, to ask to be on the waitlist.
She said email allows the staff to track those interested in getting the vaccine more efficiently and reduces demand on the phone lines at both the health department and urgent care center.
Len's Pharmacy will also be scheduling appointments to administer 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up for vaccination at the pharmacy, call 541-575-0629.
Owner Greg Armstrong said the pharmacy will begin administering the vaccine by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to noon. Mondays through Wednesdays.
Armstrong said the pharmacy would need to schedule at least 10 people per appointment period as the vaccine has a short shelf-life after the bottle is pierced.
