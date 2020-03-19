Grant County has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19, the Grant County Health Department announced Thursday.
The health department is working closely with the Oregon Health Authority on investigative protocols.
The confirmed case is following all public health recommendations, including staying home and self-monitoring for symptoms, according to a health department press release.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said public health staff are working in partnership with the OHA and local health services to protect and inform the public.
"We recognize that we are in uncertain times," Lindsay said. "We want to express our sincere thanks to our community partners and community members for all the work they have done and continue to do to protect the health and wellbeing of folks who live and work in Grant County."
Health officials continue to urge Grant County residents to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
People vulnerable to complications should follow OHA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
The coronavirus spreads like the flu, when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes within about 6 feet of another person. After someone contracts COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flue, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.
The health department urges anyone with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.