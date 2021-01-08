Grant County has five more COVID-19 infections.
In a press release Friday, the Grant County Health Department said that the people infected with the virus live within the Canyon City and Monument ZIP codes.
The health department will offer drive-up testing on Jan. 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Monument School parking lot.
Before testing, the health department staff will require people to complete a registration process that includes providing demographic information such as name, address, phone number, and insurance information.
Upon arrival at the school parking lot, the health department will have a sign to direct traffic. Those who are getting tested will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times. Health department staff will bring registration forms to the car for people getting the test.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days.
The symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
