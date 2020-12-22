Five staff members at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.
The Grant County Health Department and Blue Mountain Hospital District announced the results of BMCC’s COVID-19 testing program for employees and residents Tuesday.
All five of the positive results are employee-related, with no positive resident test results, according to a press release.
These positive test results are components of a required employee testing program mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Due to these positive tests results, BMCC will be listed on the Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 Weekly Report, which summarizes long-term care facilities with three or more positive tests over 28 days ending on Dec. 20.
The health department and hospital district believe these positive test results were not facility-spread but acquired from an independent community spread over the last three weeks.
BMCC continues to take numerous steps to maintain staff and resident safety and reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including:
• Social distancing and hand hygiene
• Suspension of communal activities that cannot maintain social distancing
• Temperature checks and screening for symptoms upon facility entry
• Limitation of facility entry to employees and essential individuals
• Suspension of in-house visitation except for compassionate care situations. Visitation options such as window visits and video conferencing have been implemented.
• Twice weekly testing of staff and residents as CMS regulations dictate
• Assessing residents every shift for symptoms
• Proper wearing of masks and eye protection while in the facility
• Enhanced sanitation procedures using approved solutions for cleaning and disinfecting
• Ongoing infection control education
Communication to BMCC residents, families and employees regarding the status of positive cases is ongoing.
BMCC has a comprehensive staffing plan to ensure all resident care needs are being met, including increased staffing when needed.
BMCC and the health department continue to work collaboratively and continue to actively monitor testing programs and public health guidelines for long-term care facilities.
