John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
As of March 20, the Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center at John Day Fossil Beds is closed. Park restrooms, trails and overlooks will remain open.
To explore the park virtually, visit the park’s website at nps.gov/joda and social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is a priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the new coronavirus situation.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
High-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, should take extra caution and follow CDC guidance.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus. Check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.