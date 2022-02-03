COVID-19 tests
Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle,File

Grant County residents can begin receiving free at-home COVID-19 tests.

In a Thursday, Feb. 3 press release, the county's public health administrator, Kimberly Lindsay, said 450 boxes (two test kits per box) would be available to residents in John Day and Mt. Vernon.

Lindsay said that people interested in getting their home tests could call 541-575-1487 to make arrangements to receive their tests.

Meanwhile, according to Lindsay, 450 boxes would be available to people in Monument, Prairie City, Seneca, Dayville, and Long Creek beginning Monday, Feb.7.

Lindsay said the exact number of boxes each city would receive would be shared in a press release next week.

According to Lindsay, residents could drop by or call their respective city hall for more information on picking up their test kits.

Lindsay said one box, which includes two testing kits, would go to four-person households, while households with five or more would receive two boxes, with a two-box limit per household.

Those with questions can email vaccine@ccsemail.org

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

