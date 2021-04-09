Anyone in the community interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can pull into the Grant County Health Department parking lot on Sunday between 11 and 2 p.m. at no charge.
In a Friday press release, the health department announced that the "test event" would be sponsored by the Oregon Health Authority.
With infections ballooning to 44 in five days, the health department said in its press release people interested in getting tested are encouraged to "take advantage of this opportunity."
In a Saturday press release, the health department said anyone interested and has symptoms can get tested.
The health department's physical address is 528 E Main St, John Day.
