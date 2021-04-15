The Grant County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 free testing event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Grant County Health Department parking lot, 528 E. Main St., John Day.
The Grant County Health Department strongly encourages all interested individuals to take advantage of this opportunity. You do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Any interested person can be tested.
