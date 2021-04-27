With the state opening up access to the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and older, Oregon Health Authority kicked off its drop-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said OHA would continue to administer the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28, from noon to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 in the parking lot of the Grant County Fairgrounds. No appointments are necessary for the free shots.
Lindsay said she hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity.
Last week, she said the health department administered 59 new doses and 133 booster shots.
Grant County’s COVID-19 case and vaccination rates are showing signs of improvement. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the county has inoculated 24.8% of the population. Meanwhile, the infection rate over the last week is 416.72 per 100,000 people, down from 1,644 per 100,000 people from April 4-17.
Lindsay told the Eagle that people who get the vaccine do not have to quarantine if the health department identifies them as a close contact. Lindsay said people who are close contacts are asked to quarantine now for 14 days. She said this changed with the spike in cases.
Lindsay said the health department would handle contact tracing in the county from now on. She said the state helped the health department with contact tracing last week and could only reach roughly 40% of the contacts. Lindsay told the Eagle that people may not have picked up the calls because they were not from a local number. She said the health department is back to its typical 90% response rate.
Variants of concern?
While the infection rate is down from where it was, Lindsay said the county is still seeing more people with COVID-19 access the emergency room.
She said the virus is still impacting younger people, and people continue to show more severe symptoms.
All of this, she said, leads her to believe there are more variants at play than the state can verify.
According to OHA, there have been two variants of concern and five variants of interest in Grant County’s region seven, which it shares with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties.
Lindsay said she did not believe there had been a significant drop in adherence to social distancing requirements in the last six weeks.
“The potential reality for a variant to be contributing to the cases is likely the leading factor,” she said. “I just don’t believe that it’s mostly attributable to COVID fatigue and wanting to let our guard down.”
With 121 cases in the last two weeks, Grant County is moving to the extreme risk level Friday, closing indoor dining through at least May 6.
