Gary M. Kuykendall

July 11, 1941 - June 26, 2020
Gary Marx Kuykendall, 78, of Canby, Oregon, died peacefully with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer on Friday, June 26, 2020. Gary was born July 11, 1941, in Eager, Arizona.
Beloved husband of Margaret Gay (Oliver) for 52 wonderful years. Loving father of Gregory (Jill) and dear Baba of Aidan (15) and Makayla (12). Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Marx Paul and Norma Lee (Whale) Kuykendall. Gary is survived by many loving family members, remarkable friends and neighbors, and colleagues.
Gary attended schools in Utah, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho before graduating from Mt. Vernon High School in Eastern Oregon in 1959. He grew up in a very close-knit extended family environment. Gary was the first in his family to attend high school. He went on to Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon, where he played basketball from 1959-1963 and graduated with a degree in general studies.
Gary’s wonderful sense of humor and willingness to help others made him an exceptional teacher and coach. He never considered what he did to be a job, He taught high school in Long Creek, Oregon from 1963-1968. After moving to Canby, Oregon, he taught junior high school in North Clackamas School District from 1968-1997. Gary enjoyed traveling to The East Coast educating students on American history every summer from 1987-1997.
Gary was a devoted husband. He and Gay married at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Canyon City, Oregon on August 12, 1967. They traveled consistently and enjoyed regular trips. In later years trips they traveled to Arizona to watch Spring Training where he especially enjoyed watching his Dodgers. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Gary excelled at being a dad and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Greg, fishing and camping along the Crooked River, hunting in Eastern Oregon, and traveling, He was a true prankster and jokester, a funny, loyal, and good man with a big heart. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you’d be an instant friend. He’d show you photos for hours and just when you thought he was done with the physical prints, he’d pull out his phone and show you more. He loved being a grandpa more than anything in the world and was always so tender and fun with his grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held for immediate family members on Thursday, July 2nd at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Wilsonville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.Dana-Farber.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/.
~ Lovingly written by the family. Paid for by the family of Gary Kuykendall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.