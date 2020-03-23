Grant County buildings are closed to traffic due to COVID-19, and county employees are encouraged to work from home, according to Grant County Judge Scott Myers.
Grant County Circuit Court will remain open with its revised hours, and the county courthouse can still be accessed.
The closure started at 1 p.m. on March 23 and will last until April 6 when the situation will be reassessed, Myers said.
