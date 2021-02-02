Small businesses in Grant County have received more than three-quarters of a million dollars in grant funding.
The Grant County Economic Development Office released a COVID-19 business grants report for 2020 last month showing local businesses received $863,064 in grants.
“It is projected that the number of applicants who have applied just scratches the surface for the financial support needed by our businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19,” Tory Stinnett, Grant County economic development director, writes in the report.
Stinnett reported the county’s small business program through Gov. Kate Brown’s office awarded the county’s businesses $534,996. However, she said businesses in the county applied for $1.2 million.
She said the state awarded 47 out of the 88 applicants. According to the report, this included 27 businesses in John Day, 10 in Prairie City, five in Canyon City, two in Long Creek, one in Monument and Mt. Vernon and one more that is yet to be determined.
Stinnett said 90% of the businesses met at least one of the governor’s priority areas.
The first round o
f funding
The report notes that $38,068 went out to 15 businesses, one in Prairie City, seven in John Day, four in Canyon City and three in Mt. Vernon.
According to the report, the Grant County Court approved $70,000 as matching funds to leverage an additional $70,000 from Business Oregon. Oregon Community Foundation awarded Grant County an additional $20,000, and with assistance from Community Lending Works, this grant program deployed funds to help small businesses survive through the pandemic.
Stinnett noted that the first round of funds limited the number of applicants to those who had not received any federal coronavirus relief funds, including an Economic Injury Disaster Loan or Payroll Protection Program loan through the Small Business Administration.
Greater Eastern Oregon Development Center
According to Stinnett, the funding through the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Center did not have as strict guidelines as the previous round did regarding PPP or EIDL loans. She said businesses that had received COVID-19 relief funds during the last round received a supplemental award while those that had not received money received a regular award.
Three businesses in John Day and one in Canyon City received a supplemental award. Meanwhile, 20 in John Day, three in Canyon City and Mt. Vernon, and one Long Creek and Dayville received a regular grant.
A total of 32 businesses received $207,500.
Grant County Small Business Stabilization Program
Stinnett said 33 businesses in the county received $82,500. She said this included 15 in John Day, eight in Prairie City, six in Canyon City, one in Long Creek and Mt. Vernon, and two in Seneca.
Stinnett said these grants went out on a first-come, first-served basis or by lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.