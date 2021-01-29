State health officials know Grant County didn't actually have enough COVID-19 cases in recent weeks to bump it up to the next risk level, but those officials are still requiring local businesses to enact greater restrictions for the next two weeks because of a state data reporting error.
Grant County's state representative, the Grant County Court and Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay have expressed their concerns to state health officials, but as of Friday morning their pleas have gone unanswered and the county officially moved to the moderate risk level, requiring restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and reducing the capacity for other establishments.
"Our concern is evident," Lindsay and the county commissioners wrote to Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, Wednesday. "We do not feel that Grant County should be required to move to the medium risk level when indeed our true case count by date does not support that. ... We should not be penalized due to a data issue that is not originating on our end of the system."
Lindsay said the state incorrectly reported a backlog of 31 positive COVID-19 cases as occurring on Jan. 15. She said those cases did not occur within the two-week period that dictates the risk categories. For the week of Jan. 10-16, Grant County Health Department only reported 22 new cases, she said.
The state bases its risk ratings on the numbers over a two-week period. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the county reported 25 cases; from Jan. 3-16, the county reported 45 cases; and for Jan. 10-23, the county reported 25 cases.
However, with the backlog added in with an incorrect date, the state metrics used for the risk levels show six cases from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, 43 cases from Jan. 3-16 and 43 cases from Jan. 10-23, Lindsay said.
Lindsay said the state lab reporting system had many issues the first week of January, and lab information was lost. The county hoped the labs would eventually show up with the correct reporting date but had to manually enter all of the cases Jan. 14 after there was no resolution, she said.
According to correspondence sent with the letter to Owens, Jessica Winegar, the health department's clinic manager, emailed an OHA staff member on Jan. 12 saying over 20 cases from Grant County had not been reported by the state.
After confirming those cases were not new, the OHA staffer said, "I'll communicate to our leadership here that these cases did not all have onset yesterday and the issue was delayed laboratory reporting."
Lindsay said she has since met with OHA officials, challenging the decision to move the county into moderate risk. After that was unsuccessful, she and the county court members sent the letter to Owens.
"This has a significant negative impact upon our residents and businesses," the letter said. "...Please reconsider this decision."
Owens' Chief of Staff Andrea Dominguez attached the county letter to an email sent to OHA Director Patrick Allen and a member of the governor's staff Thursday morning.
"It is our understanding that Grant County was put into the 'medium risk' category," Dominguez wrote. "Rep. Owens would appreciate knowing if this was accidental, as the numbers do not seem to support that categorization? If not he would appreciate knowing what information was used in the decision to move Grant County to the 'medium risk' category."
OHA Public Information Officer Tim Heider said Friday afternoon, however, that it doesn't matter when the positive tests occurred, only when the "cases" that are reported to the state are created.
"(Grant County) public health became aware of and entered several cases during that period that tested prior to the two week period, so they would like them taken out of the calculation," he said. "We had several discussions with local public health that the data is based on when the cases are created; we have not manually examined any county’s data to determine date of onset or testing as that is not the basis of the metric."
