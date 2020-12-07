Grant County Court members unanimously approved using $564,000 in state Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to help the county’s small businesses, especially restaurants and bars, weather the economic fallout cause by the pandemic.
Grant County Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett said businesses have until Dec. 13 to apply for grants starting at $10,000 for sole proprietors with five full-time employees.
Businesses with between six and 10 full-time employees are eligible to receive $20,000, and those with 11 to 25 employees can get $30,000.
Stinnett said eligible businesses must have experienced economic hardship related to the coronavirus between March 1 and Nov. 30 of this year and be able to document the losses on a profit and loss sheet.
Additionally, businesses must self-certify their 2019 taxes and have them filed by July 15.
Only businesses with headquarters in Oregon are eligible and, if applicable, must be registered with the Secretary of State. Companies must be for-profit or nonprofits with appropriate documentation from the Internal Revenue Service.
Business owners must apply online through Community Lending Works, Stinnett said.
She said the most significant difference with the application process for this round of grants is they cannot submit hard-copy applications. Stinnett said those without access to a computer or who need assistance could schedule an appointment by calling 541-575-1555 or emailing tstinnett@grantcountyoregon.net.
The Grant County Economic Development Office, located at the L building on Main Street in John Day, is scheduled for appointments.
The office follows COVID-19 safety guidelines, she said. Stinnett said she could provide a mask if someone needs one.
Additionally, Stephanie Lequieu, Oregon RAIN catalyst, is available to help with applications as well. Her email is stephanie@oregonrain.org.
Stinnett said the county’s window to get the money out to businesses is small.
“These funds were allocated with short notice by the governor,” she said.
With a report of how the county spent the money due Jan. 5, Stinnett said it is crucial businesses start the process soon.
