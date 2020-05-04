The Grant County Emergency Operations Center will hold a teleconference meeting to discuss the first phase of reopening the county's economy from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
"Several counties have already submitted plans to reopen with the state who is updating and changing requirements almost daily. These counties will need to resubmit their plans because of multiple new requirements released in the last 72 hours, along with other requirements shared by the governor on Friday," Stephanie LeQuieu, Grant County's Oregon RAIN rural venture catalyst, said in an email announcing the meeting.
LeQuieu said those interested in joining the meeting can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to global.gotomeeting.com/join/791651949. Or they can join by calling 646-749-3122. The access code is 791-651-949.
A meeting for the medical sector will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. People can join at global.gotomeeting.com/join/737486189. Or they can call 872-240-3311. The access code is 737-486-189.
LeQuieu said both meetings will be recorded and put on the Grant County COVID-19 website at grantcountycovid.com if people are not able to attend.
"However, we strongly encourage calling in," she said.
