The Blue Mountain Hospital District and the Grant County Health Department have established a COVID-19 vaccine wait list.
In a joint press release from the health department and hospital Thursday, it was announced those interested in the vaccine can email vaccine@ccsemail.org.
The press release said to include name, date of birth, phone number, mailing address and interest in receiving the vaccine, and that they will send a confirmation email back within 48 hours.
The hospital and health department said they would work off the list to get people in for the vaccine until they received additional shipments.
"We will need to continue to do this for the near future until the vaccine is more widely available," the press release said.
If someone is unable to email, they may call the health department at 541-575-0429 or Strawberry Wilderness Clinic at 541-575-0404 and be added to the master list, according to the press release.
However, email is the preferred method of contact as heavy call volume has made it challenging to handle their daily duties.
The hospital and health department said they must follow Oregon Health Authority and the Vaccine Advisory Committee guidelines.
"At this time, the prior groups are health care workers, Long Term Care Facility residents, education systems, first responders, and individuals aged 65 and older (with highest priority given to those who are oldest in this group)," the release states.
The hospital and health department said they will continue to work through the wait list as they receive more doses.
