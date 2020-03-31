More COVID-19 tests have been administered in Grant County than are being reported by the Oregon Health Authority, but the county faces a lack of personal protective equipment required to administer future tests.
Lindsay said there have been a total of 21 COVID-19 tests administered in Grant County with one test coming back positive, 16 negative and four awaiting results as of Tuesday.
Lindsay said, although the Oregon Health Authority shows that only five tests have been administered in the county with one positive result, the data is not up to date including private labs.
“Up until three weeks ago, the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory was the only lab processing COVID-19 tests in Oregon,” Lindsay said. “The data that was reported by the Oregon Health Authority came from the OSPHL. At that time, the data was an accurate reflection of the testing that was occurring in all counties in Oregon. In the last several weeks, private labs have begun testing for COVID-19.”
Lindsay said all labs would relay the results directly to the health care provider who ordered the test and would report the positives to the Health Department.
However, Lindsay said there is a considerable delay with private labs reporting negative results to OHA.
“It is best to assume COVID-19 is out there,” Lindsay said. “We just don’t have the testing capacity to be entirely sure.”
At one point last week, Lindsay estimated the county had about 30 test kits but only about 10 sets of the personal protective equipment — gown, mask, face shield and gloves — that the OHA requires to test for infectious diseases.
She said the number of testing kits can change by the day, depending on the usage and what gets shipped out to the nursing homes.
Lindsay said that Community Counseling Solutions operates the Rural Health Clinic, which has tests and PPE. She said the health department does not do the lab work itself.
“We just receive positive results,” she said.
Rebekah Rand, director of Emergency Medical Services at BMH, said the hospital is inventorying its supply of PPE.
Rand said the worldwide shortage of PPE has put a strain on health care workers, but recently the Little Canyon Food Cart donated boxes of gloves and community member Phillip Wirth donated N95 masks.
Rand said anyone looking to donate gloves or masks could reach her at 541-575-4159. Also, anyone interested in helping produce masks can email Sylvia Ross at sross@bluemountainhospital.org.
BMH CEO Derek Daly said, in preparation of getting more COVID-19 cases, the hospital has set up a tent in the Emergency Department parking lot.
“The tent will be used as an extension of the Emergency Room to triage patients having respiratory symptoms from those seeking other medical needs,” said Daly.
Daly said the tent also allows the hospital staff to practice drills if there is an influx of emergency room patients.
Daly said the hospital, classified as a critical access hospital, is mandated to have 25 beds or less available.
“Typically, we have five or six patients in house daily,” Daly said.
Daly said, over the last week, the hospital and the emergency room had seen less than regular averages in the emergency room.
“People seem to be hearing the messaging going out and about,” he said. “When in doubt, stay home.”
