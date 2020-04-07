Unemployment, more people at home and COVID-19 have caused a steep rise in the amount of people who picked up food from the Grant County Food Bank in March.
On March 25, 171 families went to the Grant County Food Bank, 66 more families than February and 21 more than originally planned.
Tom Sutton, a member of the food bank board of directors, added that the number of people served in March was 435 people.
“In February, we served 105 families, and I say we serve about 110 families on average. We planned for 150 families, but we went to 171,” Sutton said. “When they started lining up out here, the sidewalk was broken up into 6-foot blocks, and I went out there, and there was one person at each mark.”
Sutton is now planning for 200 families for the month of April.
With the rise in clients at the food bank, a big priority for Sutton is their safety, which is why he wants people to understand the importance of the 6-foot separation.
“If you and I are having a conversation 6 feet apart, then it’s possible to apply this distance to the line, and that’s what we would like,” Sutton said.
Another change is that clients do not have the option to come into the food bank and make their boxes. Volunteers ask each person for their name, address and preferences for items in their box. This is an important step for Sutton since the budget for buying food for the food bank has not changed.
When customers notify the food bank of what they don’t need or want, it prevents wasting food, which can be used for another family. Once a volunteer makes a box, the box will be handed to the client outside.
Sutton said a board meeting in the beginning of April could change the process for getting orders and making boxes. Changes can be found on the Grant County Food Bank Facebook page if they are made.
One of the challenges Sutton plans to discuss during the board meeting is how to serve the community in a timely manner with the rise of demand.
“A challenge is that we can’t serve 200 people in the time frame that we have. We’d generally get through 105-115 families from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but we now have twice as many people,” Sutton said.
A highlight for Sutton in this experience has been the help provided from volunteers and members of the community.
“We partnered with the Veterans Administration and the People Mover, and I’d like to thank them for their help. They delivered food to the shut-ins and the senior citizens that we don’t want up here because of COVID-19,” Sutton said. “I’d rather take the food to them myself than put them in danger.”
Sutton said there are other food banks in Grant County also hard at work in Monument, Prairie City and at the United Methodist Church.
