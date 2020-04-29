Grant County will offer curbside COVID-19 testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at the Grant County Health Department for up to 125 people who have preregistered.
Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and preregistration is required by calling the health department in advance, before 10 a.m. May 7, at 541-575-0429, according to a health department press release. The test is for active COVID-19 infections, not antibodies.
People are required to provide demographic information such as name, address and phone number, insurance information and pay a $10 collection fee during preregistration.
If insurance does not cover the cost of the test, the lab will bill the individual an additional $51.
Personnel in full medical protective gear will check the individual’s temperature with a no-touch thermometer and use a swab to obtain the necessary sample from the individual’s nose for testing while they remain seated in a vehicle in a seat with a working window.
Individuals will be able to drive up to the testing site at their arranged time and remain in the vehicle. For testing, individuals are required to complete a screening questionnaire, which includes residence and work, other high-risk factors and a consent to treat form.
People are encouraged to complete the paperwork ahead of time, and the forms are available for download along with this online article. Completed forms may be faxed or emailed to the health department at 541-575-3604 or grantcountywic@ccsemail.org.
The health department recommends testing for people who have had a fever within the last three days, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell or one of the risk factors below:
• Age 60 or older
• Body Mass Index of 40 or above
• Live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility, jail, prison, group home or other congregate care settings
• Frontline healthcare provider or first responder
• Routinely take cortisone, prednisone or other steroids, anti-cancer drugs or had radiation treatments
• Have a condition that weakens the immune system (cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplant, HIV with low CD4 count or not treated)
• Pregnant
• Diabetes
• Lung disease (moderate to severe asthma, COPD, emphysema, pulmonary or cystic fibrosis)
• Cardiovascular disease (heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension)
• High blood pressure
• Chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis
• Chronic liver disease
• Had close contact with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case within 14 days of when your symptoms started
This testing option is not meant to replace or eliminate other testing offered by a regular health care provider. The goal is to supplement those options in order to ease some of the pressure on the existing system and make the process more accessible to the public. People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that they may have COVID-19.
Additional information on COVID-19 and the testing day is available by calling the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
