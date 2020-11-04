Grant County will offer curbside COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the fairgrounds on a first come, first serve basis in the parking lot, according to a Wednesday press release.
Those who wish to be tested will be directed into a testing line as they enter the parking lot of the Grant County Health Department. Prior to testing the individual will be required to complete a registration process which includes providing demographic information such as name, address, phone number and insurance information. If the person has insurance, this will be used to bill for the test. At this time most insurance companies are covering the cost of testing.
Upon arrival at the health department's parking lot, we will have signage and/or staff to direct traffic. Individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times. Health department staff will bring registration forms to the vehicle of those who wish to be tested.
For testing, individuals must be seated at a seat with a working window. You will be required to complete a screening questionnaire, which includes where you work, if you have symptoms and a release of liability/consent to treat. This information is only used to complete testing requirements. Personnel in full medical protective gear will use a swab to obtain the necessary sample from the individual’s nose for testing.
This testing option is not meant to replace or eliminate other testing offered by your regular healthcare provider. The staff at the Grant County Health Department will only be providing testing. We will not be providing medical care/advice during this testing day. We will call you with your test results after they have been received. If you test positive a contact tracer from the health department will contact you to discuss further care. If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 and test negative this does not mean that you do not have the disease but have just not tested positive. If you are sick and have COVID-19 like symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.
People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.
We are encouraging persons who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as a fever within the last three days, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell and/or have one of the risk factors below to be tested:
Age 60 or older
Body Mass Index of 40 or above
Live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility, jail, prison, group home or other congregate care settings
Frontline healthcare provider or first responder
Routinely take cortisone, prednisone or other steroids, anti-cancer drugs, or had radiation treatments
Have a condition that weakens your immune system (cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplant, HIV with low CD4 count or not treated)
Pregnant
Diabetes
Lung disease (moderate to severe asthma, COPD, emphysema, pulmonary or cystic fibrosis)
Cardiovascular disease (heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension)
High blood pressure
Chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis
Chronic liver disease
Had close contact with a lab-confirmed Covid-19 case within 14 days of when your symptoms started
Additional information on COVID-19 and the testing day is available by calling the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.