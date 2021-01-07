The Grant County Health Department will offer curbside COVID-19 testing from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Monument School parking lot located at 127 North St.
Before testing, the health department staff will require people to complete a registration process that includes providing demographic information such as name, address, phone number, and insurance information.
Upon arrival at the school parking lot, the health department will have a sign to direct traffic. Those who are getting tested will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times. Health department staff will bring registration forms to the car for people getting the test.
People getting the test will be required to complete a screening questionnaire, including where they work, if they have symptoms, and release liability/consent to treat. The health department only uses the information to meet testing requirements. A health department staff member in full medical protective gear will use a swab to obtain the necessary sample from the person's nose for testing.
Additional information on COVID-19 and the testing day is available by calling the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
