Grant County's health officer, and a longtime physician at Strawberry Urgent Care, Dr. Zach Bailey spoke to the Eagle Thursday to talk about some common concerns and questions about COVID-19 vaccines. This interview has been edited for clarity and space.
How do vaccines work, and why are they important?
The concept of vaccination is that, when someone is exposed to a portion of the virus, their immune system recognizes a foreign memory of that virus. It can sometimes kill it off, sometimes even before they become symptomatic.
Why should someone who had the coronavirus get vaccinated?
The vaccine has the potential to give you immunity in a way that your body has not seen before. And so, getting the vaccine further protects you from catching the virus a second time. It is by no means a guarantee, but it is an easy price to pay when you consider the pros and cons and the risks and benefits.
Analogous to chickenpox, later on down the road, the same virus causes shingles. ... The same principle applies: The body forgets how to fight off chickenpox, and then shingles occur.
You do not want to get shingles if you can avoid them. And if you get vaccinated, and there is a good chance you won't get shingles.
What are your thoughts on the Johnson & Johnson, the new, single-shot COVID-19 vaccine?
It is a good vaccine. It is not an mRNA vaccine (like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines). It is transmitted through a viral vector, adenovirus virus, a virus that does not cause disease, but is genetically modified and exposes your body to parts of the coronavirus (not the virus itself) that will then recognize and kill coronavirus should you contract or be exposed to it.
The efficacy rate is lower than the Moderna and Pfizer, 94% and 95%, while Johnson & Johnson's is about 70% — but, in terms of vaccines preventing death or hospitalizations, is equally as effective.
How, if the efficacy rate is lower, would it be equally effective when it comes to preventing hospitalizations and deaths?
Even though you may contract COVID and you may contract COVID more often ... your chances of dying from COVID with either vaccine are almost none.
Will a COVID-19 vaccine alter one's DNA?
The mRNA doesn't get into the cell's nucleus ... which I think is one of the fears out there. It has the cells reproduce a protein outside of coronavirus.
When your body is exposed to coronavirus, it has this memory. Even though it's never seen it before, it quickly recognizes it as foreign and can stop the spread of the virus, stop it from the devastating effects that it has on the lungs.
Should pregnant women get the vaccine?
I think we're hesitant to study any kind of medication or vaccine in pregnancy because we don't know the outcomes yet, and this vaccine has not been studied in pregnant patients. To the extent that pregnant moms are worried about how this may affect their developing fetus, I don't blame them.
Have patients expressed concern or shown hesitancy about getting vaccinated?
I have had a positive response. The people I've talked to want the vaccine. There are exceptions out there, and some of that has more to do with the fact that the vaccine is relatively new. I think that scares some people. Other people don't feel like it applies to them and that they're not going to get sick. And they may not.
The truth is that this virus does not seem to have had a high impact on kids, or even middle-aged folks. We are not seeing those kinds of deaths. Primarily, it has been older folks that have died.
But I think, as a community, one of the things we can do is step up and say, "I'm not getting this vaccine for myself. I'm getting it to protect my grandparents in the community at large because I don't want COVID to spread here."
