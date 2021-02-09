Grant County put shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of a little over 100 people 80 years and older Monday at a closed vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds.
The county reported its first new case since Feb. 1 on Tuesday, with one resident in the John Day ZIP code testing positive. The reduction in cases will move Grant County back to the “lower risk” category Friday, according to a Tuesday press release.
With the state’s supply exceeding its demand, about 60 people in the 80 and over group remain on the waiting list, Kimberly Lindsay, the county’s public health administrator, said in a Monday phone call. She said those people would receive shots Feb. 16, and the county will begin to move into the 75 and older age group as vaccine supply allows.
Lindsay said the health department would be calling to schedule appointments in the order they received the email or called to be put on the list. Lindsay said several people were upset about not getting a shot on their first day of eligibility. She said others were not clear on the process.
“We are administering every dose that we have available,” she said.
Lindsay said, if the person misses the health department’s call, they always leave a voice mail letting them know they need to call back to make an appointment. The onus, she said, is on the person to call back.
“We are not able to hold slots as we need to get the vaccine out,” she said.
However, she said the health department will begin calling people who are due for their second shot and scheduling them for appointments Feb. 22 and March. 7.
She said the county should receive an additional 100 doses later this week but she does not know when the state will send more.
She said the state is now sending vaccine allocations for rural counties only to local public health departments.
