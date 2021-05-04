Grant County will be bumped down to the 'high risk' category Friday, allowing indoor dining up to 25% capacity as state health officials saw a dip in coronavirus hospitalizations.
Gov. Kate Brown's announcement Tuesday comes less than a week after the governor ordered Grant County and others into the 'extreme risk' category under the state's public health framework to slow the spread of the virus.
According to the press release, all 15 counties moved out of 'extreme risk,' and Grant is among 24 counties moving to 'high risk.'
"Let me be clear: across the state, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high, and Oregon is not out of the woods yet," Brown said. "However, we have met the hospitalization metric established by our health experts for counties to return to High Risk."
