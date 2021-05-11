Grant County will be moving to the moderate risk level for COVID-19 restrictions Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority released the weekly COVID-19 risk level numbers late Monday morning and the official announcement on changes in risk levels — and restrictions in each county — Tuesday.
Although most counties remained in the same risk level, Grant, Lincoln and Wasco counties will move from high to moderate risk Friday, May 14. Restaurants will be able to seat people indoors at 50% capacity up to 100 people, and up to 150 people outdoors. Closing time remains 11 p.m.
Grant County, a hot spot in recent weeks, showed an overall decline in cases, but reported positive cases were up to 10%, twice the level that OHA says is needed to keep cases from rebounding sharply.
Overall, the numbers show a slight decline in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, compared to last week’s report.
The state reported 10,755 new cases over the two-week period, which equals 252 cases per 100,000 residents. Both are slight declines over the previous period.
