All Grant County public offices are going to appointments only starting Friday, April 30.
A county-wide email said, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, effective Friday, April 30, 2021, all county offices will be closed to the public and accepting appointments only. The situation will be re-evaluated on or around May 6th."
A subsequent press release from Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio's office said, while the county would be limiting access to offices to appointment-only, the Grant County Courthouse would be open, and the circuit court would be open to the public.
"The Grant County Circuit Court remains open to the public for all matters including filings for civil matters, emergency hearings to protect citizens and any other matter," Raschio said. "The staff is prepared and ready to assist members of the public. The vast majority of our hearings are being held over video recorded in the courtroom with parties appearing remotely."
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said Thursday that he is trying to get more guidance from the state on guidelines while the county remains in extreme risk.
