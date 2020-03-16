As statewide cases of the new coronavirus continue to climb, Grant County residents are adjusting as their lives have slowed to a near halt with school closures, bans on gatherings of over 250 people and a variety of other community cancellations.
The outbreak has been declared a global pandemic and a national emergency, and state officials estimate it could infect 75,000 in less than a month if measures aren’t taken to slow the spread. The state saw its first fatality and nine new cases over the weekend, bringing Oregon’s number of confirmed cases to 39 across 11 counties — none yet in Grant County.
Pam Bruhn, the director of infection control at Blue Mountain Hospital District, said COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, is spread very easily from person-to-person contact (roughly within 6 feet) through droplets in the air and on surfaces from a cough or sneeze from an infected person.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can take between two to 14 days to appear and include fever, a dry cough, fatigue and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. Milder cases may resemble the flu or a bad cold, but people may be able to pass on the virus even before they develop symptoms.
Bruhn said there is no vaccine or treatment to combat the virus except supportive care and fever-reducing medicine, like Tylenol and other over-the-counter drugs.
What to do if you’re sick
Rebekah Rand, director of Emergency Medical Services and emergency preparedness at the hospital district, said to avoid showing up at the hospital without calling first, as this runs the risk of spreading the virus.
Rand said people experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing should call the Strawberry Wilderness Clinic at 541-575-0404.
“Our goal is to prevent the spread, and we know COVID-19 is spread through close contact,” Rand said.
Rand said, over the phone, the staff will ask a series of questions that follow guidelines set by the CDC, such as whether the patient has traveled internationally or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.
Jessica Winegar, clinic manager at the county health department, said they are asking their patients to follow the same process and to call 541-575-0429.
“It is best practice to use these precautions year round,” Winegar said. “We always ask that people call the office before coming if they believe they are sick.”
According to the CDC, mildly ill patients may be able to stay home and isolate and care for themselves at home. Winegar said it is important to isolate in another room, away from other people.
Rand said the hospital has a trained staff taking calls around the clock, and the after-hours number is the same, 541-575-1311.
Rand said people with appointments should still call ahead if they believe they have been exposed and are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Rand said anyone who develops emergency warning signs for the virus or any illness should seek medical attention immediately.
According to the CDC, the emergency warning signs include bluish lips or face, chest pains or pressure in the chest, difficulty breathing and new confusion or inability to arouse.
Rand said the hospital has three negative pressure rooms to contain the virus and that the hospital would air ambulance those who have been infected to Bend or elsewhere for more intensive care.
Rand said people can call 211 for general questions about the coronavirus.
Who is most at risk from infection?
Rand said those in vulnerable populations — people with suppressed immune systems and people over 60 with underlying health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease — have an increased risk of complications if they contract the disease.
In Grant County, where the Census Bureau reports 36.5% of the population is 65 and older, Rand said there needs to be a focus on keeping the virus out of the community.
Rand said younger people, who are relatively healthy and do not have underlying health conditions, should bounce back from the coronavirus within roughly 10 to 14 days and experience mild symptoms that resemble the flu or a bad cold.
“I would not be too worried if I were to come down with the virus as someone who is young and relatively healthy,” Rand said. “But I am worried about passing it along to my 80-year-old grandmother with lung cancer.”
Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger?
As new cases appear, some have compared the coronavirus to the seasonal flu, much to the dismay of public health officials.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee March 11 that the coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.
“I mean people always say, ‘Well, the flu does this, the flu does that,’” Fauci said. “The flu has a mortality rate of 0.1%. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this.”
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the new coronavirus also appears to be more contagious. On average, each person infected with the coronavirus infects 2.2 other people, while someone with the seasonal flu spreads it to roughly 1.3 other people.
Emergency operations center
In coordination with Grant County Health Department, the county has opened an emergency operations center at the Forest Service building. The center is not a medical facility, and it is closed to the public, said incident commander Deputy Dave Dobler.
The center is working with local, state and county health authorities in the response effort by providing structure, communication and outreach to local businesses, first responders, schools and other stakeholders.
Dobler said, after a meeting with first responders, he trained the group on proper mask removal to avoid infections.
“There have been medical workers who have been exposed. We think, we don’t know, but we think part of it had to with the mask,” Dobler said. “If you don’t do it right, you actually contaminate yourself.”
Dobler said he is working on getting funding to hire a sanitation worker to focus on keeping frequently touched surfaces at gas stations and other high-traffic areas sanitized.
“I’ve had people say, ‘Well, that should not be the county’s job,’” Dobler said. “Well, actually it should because everybody goes to those places.”
He said he is also trying to get people from the health department to provide handouts with information about enhanced sanitation to high-traffic businesses within the community.
Dobler said the core team at the EOC is made up of about five or six people with other jobs. Additionally, he has been collaborating with officials in law enforcement and health from Harney, Baker and Wheeler counties. He said he has also worked with state health officials.
Dobler said Wheeler County will likely adopt Grant County’s emergency plan.
Dobler said the purpose of emergency and disaster management is prevention, and that requires planning and carrying out directives.
“Last week, when I wanted to stand this up, a lot of people said you’re overreacting,” Dobler said. “Now when we have a governor and the president saying this is an emergency, I think people are paying attention a little bit.”
Dobler said, with the declarations from the governor and the president, hopefully resources and funding will allow the EOC to carry out more prevention efforts.
He said, for up-to-date information, community members can submit questions to the EOC at virusquestions@grantcounty-or.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.