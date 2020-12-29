Blue Mountain Hospital District has received 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has started vaccinating its frontline health care workers.
BMHD Director of Emergency Services Rebecca Rand said she believes the hospital will be receiving another shipment but she is unsure when.
“It’s just like everything else,” she said. “It gets pushed to us, and there is no set date.”
Rand said one vial contains 10 to 11 doses. Yesterday, BMHD vaccinated 11 people.
She said over the next week the hospital would vaccinate health care workers, contractors and other frontline employees affiliated with the hospital.
Rand said the hospital’s goal is to start small and make sure “every piece is in place.” She said that is how most hospitals have rolled out their respective COVID-19 vaccination processes.
