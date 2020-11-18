More information

The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions.

Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

• Stay home when feeling ill.

After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.