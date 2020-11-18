The Grant County Health Department reported Wednesday, Nov. 18, that 15 new individuals tested positive in Grant County.
The individuals reside in the John Day, Mt. Vernon, Long Creek and Prairie City ZIP codes.
The individuals are working with their health care providers, and the health department tracing close contacts.
The health department noted none of these individuals will show up in today's Oregon Health Authority case counts because of an issue in reporting between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the OHA databases.
