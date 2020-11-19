The Grant County Health Department reported Thursday, Nov. 19, that 16 new individuals tested positive in Grant County.
The individuals reside in the John Day, Mt. Vernon and Canyon Creek ZIP codes.
The individuals are working with their health care providers, and the health department tracing close contacts.
The health department noted none of these individuals will show up in today's Oregon Health Authority case counts because of an issue in reporting between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the OHA databases.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions.
Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
