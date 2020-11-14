Grant County has another confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total case count to 66.
The Grant County Health Department confirmed in a press release Saturday that one person in the John Day ZIP code tested positive.
The health department said they initiated contact tracing. The individuals are working with their health care providers for proper care and safety, the press release said, and the department is contacting other people who meet the definition of close contacts — within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.
The positive case comes after Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday a statewide "Two-Week Freeze" starting Wednesday to slow rising COVID-19 infection rates.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, and 6 new deaths Saturday.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 303 Friday, surpassing the 300-patient mark since the pandemic hit the state in February.
In Grant County's region seven, OHA reported Friday that 19 people are being hospitalized.
The county shares the region with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties.
As of Friday OHA reported that 13 staffed adult ICU and 108 non-ICU beds are available.
To be sure, OHA notes, the data does not reflect the maximum capacity of the hospitals. Beds, equipment and other resources can be repurposed if additional patients need to be hospitalized.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions.
Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
