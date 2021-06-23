Another Grant County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The Grant County Health Department announced Wednesday that the person infected with the virus lives in the Mt. Vernon ZIP code.
The health department said the person is working with their health care providers for proper care and safety and contacting those who meet the definition of a close contact.
According to the health department, fully vaccinated, close contacts do not need to quarantine as the vaccines have been proven to be safe.
The health department said the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective against contracting the coronavirus, while the Johnson and Johnson has a 66% effectiveness rate.
Grant County Health officials urge anyone interested in receiving either vaccine to contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
Additionally, Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263 can provide referral information.
The health department said they continue to encourage all residents to take the following precautions.
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days.
Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Anyone presenting these symptoms is encouraged to call 211 or their health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.