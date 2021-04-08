Eleven more Grant County residents have COVID-19.
The Grant County Health Department reported on Thursday that
eleven people tested positive in the John Day, Prairie City, and Canyon City ZIP codes.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county's public health administrator, said that the county is seeing not only a more significant jump in cases but sickness across all ages of those infected. More than the county saw in November, she said, when cases in the counties surged by over 900% in less than a month.
"We are concerned and closely monitoring. I can not stress enough the importance of physical distancing, wearing masks, not attending large(r) gatherings." Lindsay said. "I hope I don’t sound preachy. But am wanting to convey a significant concern and the gravity of the situation."
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Those who present with these symptoms should call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
