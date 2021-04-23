Fifteen more people in Grant County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Grant County Health Department, in a press release Friday,said the 15 people are in the John Day, Prairie City, Seneca, and Mt Vernon ZIP codes.
The health department said they are working with their respective healthcare providers.
County health officials said they continue to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The health department said they encourage anyone presenting these symptoms to call 211 or the health department at 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.