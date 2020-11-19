COVID-19 has claimed a life in Grant County.
The Grant County Health Department reported Thursday that an 87-year-old woman who had underlying conditions died of COVID-19 in her home in Grant County Nov. 15.
The health department reported the death would show up in the Oregon Health Authority numbers by early next week.
With 16 new cases also reported Thursday, Grant County has had a total of 116 COVID-19 cases.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
