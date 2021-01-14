Four more people in Grant County tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a press release Thursday, the Grant County Health Department said that the people infected with the virus live within the John Day and Mount Vernon.
With four more cases, the county's total case count rose to 210 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Grant County Health Department's press release.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
In a separate press release, the Monument School District announced that it would continue with distance learning through the week of Jan. 18.
Laura Thomas, Monument School District superintendent, said the district and the Grant County Health Department determine when it is appropriate to return students to in-person instruction.
Thomas said the school district would communicate updates through the school's email list and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.