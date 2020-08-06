The Grant County Health Department has confirmed a fourth resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County.
The health department has initiated contact tracing, according to a press release. The individual, who resides within the 97869 zip code, is working with health care providers to identify close contacts.
Grant County Health Department Administrator Kimberly Lindsay also confirmed that the second case was a positive case, despite recent rumors that the result may have been a false positive.
“While a fourth positive is unfortunate, in many ways it is not surprising given the increases in positive cases around Grant County and throughout Oregon and the United States,” the press release states.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
- Wear mask indoors and where a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days.
Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
