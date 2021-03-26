COVID-19 has taken the life of another Grant County resident.
On Friday, the Grant County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a 87-year-old Grant County woman with underlying conditions, who died at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend on March 23.
The health department said they encourage people to be respectful as the family grieves.
The press release noted that the death will show up on the OHA COVID-19 database sometime between today and early next week.
The health department said they encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home when feeling ill.
The health department said when someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The health department urges those who present these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
