Six more people tested positive for COVID-19.
The Grant County Health Department announced Tuesday the six infections are in both the Prairie City and Mount Vernon ZIP codes.
According to Kimberly Lindsay, the county's public health administrator, Grant County has not seen any new coronavirus cases for two weeks.
"COVID is still a very real thing in Grant County," Lindsay said in an email Tuesday. "It’s easy to get comfortable when we have two weeks of no new cases. Not saying all of this to scare. Not at all. Not my style."
Lindsay said that only 11% of the county's population had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
She said of that 11%, less than half, 5%, have not yet received their second dose.
She said some people would say talk about herd immunity, a form of indirect protection from infectious diseases that can occur when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune to infection.
Lindsay said the county is far from reaching herd immunity.
"For those who did have COVID-19 previously are only given a pass from re-catching it for 90 days," she said. "We are seeing people who have had it prior come down with it again."
Lindsay said the health department is seeing fewer people sign up for the vaccine and they expect to be through the county-wide wait list on or around March 15.
The health department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The staff urges those who present with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
