Grant County has its tenth COVID-19 case.
The Grant County Health Department confirmed in a press release Sunday morning an individual in the John Day zip code tested positive.
The health department said they initiated contact tracing. The individual is working with the department for proper care and safety, the press release said, and the department is contacting other people who meet the definition of close contacts — within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear mask indoors and where a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if the develop symptoms they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.