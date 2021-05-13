Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Grant County Health Department reported Wednesday that two infections are in the Prairie City and John Day ZIP codes and noted that Thursday's case is in the Canyon City ZIP code.
According to the health department's press release, those infected are working with their respective health care providers.
The health department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Those who present with these symptoms should call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
