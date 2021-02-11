Two people in Grant County tested positive for COVID-19.
The Grant County Health Department announced Thursday the two infections were discovered in both the Prairie City and John Day ZIP codes.
The health department has so far reported three new cases in February.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County, public health administrator, said Wednesday that the county is on a downward trend in new infections. However, she said the health department is still administering COVID-19 tests when patients present symptoms.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
The health department urges those who present with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
