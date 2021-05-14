Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County.
The Grant County Health Department reported Friday the individuals reside in the John Day ZIP code.
The health department is contacting other individuals who meet the definition of close contacts.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated and who are identified as a close contact do not need to quarantine.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe. Moderna is 95% effective against contracting COVID-19, and Johnson & Johnson is 66% effective.
For vaccination appointments, contact Grant County Health Department, 541-575-0429; Strawberry Wilderness Clinic, 541-575-0404; or Len’s Drug, 541-575-0629.
People can also contact Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263, and they can provide appropriate referral information.
The health department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions.
• Wear mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
•Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Those who present with these symptoms should call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
