The state’s order to stop inside dining for four weeks has left Grant County restaurant owners both optimistic and uncertain about the future.
“It is what it is,” said Outpost owner Tia Barrietua.
Barrietua said she went down to a five-person staff — down from 20 before the rule came down.
According to the state’s directive, restaurants and bars are barred from offering seated dining, a measure intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus that state officials estimate to infect upwards of 75,000 people across the state. They’re still allowed to offer delivery or takeout.
Grant County saw its first positive test Thursday.
Barrietua, who now works five days a week, can no longer tackle projects to grow the business.
“It feels like I am starting from scratch,” she said.
Barrietua said she had planned to repave the back parking lot over the spring, but the prospect of completing the project is simply out of reach both logistically and financially.
Barrietua said the restaurant now delivers, but they are not very popular so far. She said the business could absorb the impact for two months at the most.
“I don’t think any of us could for much longer,” Barrietua said.
Heidi Wolf, the general manager, said she thinks it will take time for business to pick up after the ban, and she’s not holding out hope for the tourist season to be what it used to be before the outbreak.
Dairy Queen owner Benny Santos said, despite the fact that it will take time to get back to normal, he is staying optimistic.
Santos, a franchisee, said Dairy Queen’s corporate office has been supportive as has the community in Grant County.
“The corporate office told me that we’re going to be fine, but we are changing the way we operate,” Santos said.
Santos said one person is designated to handle money, and every employee’s headset has a timer with reminders to wash their hands.
Santos said he has not had to let anyone go due to the restrictions, and he assured his staff that he would do everything he can to keep everyone on.
Shift manager Sierra Jones said when she heard about the new restrictions she was worried the drive-through could get overwhelming or that customers would get angry, but so far it has been a smooth transition.
“We’ve gotten it down pretty well,” Jones said. “So far their have not been any complaints.”
Jones, who handles the cash transactions, said her focus is to keep the money situated and keep everything clean and sanitized.
“At the end of the day, it is about keeping our customers and our employees healthy,” Santos said.
Santos, who immigrated to the United States from Brazil, said it is times like this that make him proud to be an American.
“I love America, and I believe in America,” said Santos. “We’ll get through this, and in the end, we’ll be stronger.”
Owner of the Ugly Truth Bar and Grill Ali Lenz said her business has taken a hit without lottery and alcohol sales.
“We are trying to make ends meet to pay our employees,” Lenz said.
Lenz said, with being open four hours a day and five days a week, she was only able to keep one employee while the other two moved on.
She said she is not sure how long the business can sustain the restrictions.
“I don’t even know how to answer that question,” she said.
The Oregon Small Business Development Council announced Monday that all counties in Oregon are listed on the SBA’s Economic Injury Development Loan. Small business owners can apply at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
The SBA also announced Monday that it’s cutting red tape to make it easier for small businesses to stay in business such as automatic, one-year deferments on existing SBA disaster loans.
Homeowners and renters can also apply for disaster loans as well. Those who do not qualify will be automatically referred to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program. The FEMA program is a safety net for available to individuals and families who cannot meet their basic needs though other programs.
