COVID-19 presents challenges for graduation ceremonies, but schools in Grant County are developing ways to recognize the seniors safely.
Grant Union High School’s graduation ceremony will be “drive-in style” at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30. Parents and graduates will park in the Grant Union parking lot with one vehicle permitted for each graduate.
“They’ll come in, and we’ll have the stage set up out here on the front yards in front of the ‘G’ that’s on the new gym,” Grant Union Junior-Senior High School Principal Ryan Gerry said. “We’ll have our stage set up out that way, and then have a sound system spread out through the parking lot.”
Gerry said some aspects of the ceremony will have to be modified to accommodate for social distancing, but there will be a presentation and valedictorian speeches while graduates are in cars.
Gerry said the school has been working with the Grant County Emergency Operations Center and concluded that a student can leave their vehicle, one at a time, to get their diploma from the stage with no hand off or handshake.
The school also hired a photographer who will take pictures of the graduates to make sure every family has a photo so parents won’t have to get out of their cars to take pictures.
The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Grant Union Facebook page. After graduates receive their diplomas, there will be a parade at 11 a.m., which will be led by the John Day Police Department, to Clyde Holliday State Park.
“The police department will be leading them out for a ‘honk out’ parade through town, kind of like what we do for sport teams,” Gerry said.
Prairie City School plans to hold a graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, in their football field. The ceremony will also be a drive-in, with one vehicle permitted for each graduate with their immediate family.
Each graduate will have an opportunity to walk across the stage to grab their diploma. Their picture will also be taken by a professional on the left part of the stage in a designated area.
The ceremony will be followed by a parade led by the Prairie City Fire Department as parents and graduates parade through downtown. Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said Prairie City School will be submitting the plan to the EOC for approval.
Laura Thomas, the superintendent for Monument School, said they will be holding graduation as planned at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The school will be altering the format to follow guidelines outlined by Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders.
Monument School will also highlight senior projects on social media closer to the graduation date because seniors didn’t get to finalize and present due to the COVID-19 closures, Thomas said.
“We want the graduates and their parents to know how proud we are of the seniors,” Thomas said. “I have greatly appreciated how, despite the situation, we have all worked together to find the best way possible to honor and celebrate these five amazing young adults and their accomplishments and transition to their next chapter of life.”
Dayville School Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick said the school’s two graduates asked that the school postpone and not cancel the graduation ceremony. A date will be set when the state allows gatherings. Their graduation date is still officially May 30, but Hedrick added that they anticipate an end-of-summer celebration.
Margee Powell, from Long Creek School, said one student is graduating from Long Creek this year. The current plan is to have a private ceremony for James Kreamier Jr., who will receive his diploma from his father, James Kreamier Sr., who is also on the Long Creek School Board.
