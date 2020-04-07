Grant County schools are transitioning from supplementary education to distance learning.
Distance learning implements online education through Google Classroom, Google Hangout, Zoom or other online programs in which teachers can interact with students. The Oregon Department of Education has directed schools to be ready for the change by April 13.
“The staff here in Monument has been amazing,” said Laura Thomas, the superintendent for Monument School. “They worked to meet ODE’s initial guidance of supplemental learning and now have worked incredibly hard to make a shift to distance learning for all.”
A challenge that schools are facing in providing online learning to students is the lack of devices or connectivity from a household. Each school is handling the situation differently with their different locations, but each are dedicated in finding a solution to the problem with connectivity.
“We are customizing what each student needs based on grade, class and what the family has in terms of internet access,” said Dayville Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick.
Several schools are temporarily providing tablets or laptops for free to students who do not have these devices.
“We have families that don’t have access to internet or computers so we are also delivering hard copies and signing out laptops to students that have internet but not the device,” said Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth, who started distance learning on April 6.
While Long Creek is providing online classes for students, those who do not have access to technology are receiving hard-copy packets from the classes.
“We have electronic classes, and (for) those students who do not have access to technology, packets are being created from the lessons in the electronic classes,” said Karl Coghill, Long Creek superintendent.
Grant Union Junior-Senior High School Principal Ryan Gerry said the teachers for grades 7-12 would be using Google Classrooms for classes and then using Zoom for meetings and office times. The plan is for students to have access to their educational materials and submit assignments through Google Classrooms.
“We’ve contacted every single family to see if they have a device and have connectivity, and if they didn’t have a device we loaned one of our devices that we have here,” Gerry said. “Right now we’re down to eight households that don’t have connectivity so we’re working with various providers on trying to see how we can have that taken care of.”
Schools and staff have also been heavily focused on how students are performing. Schools are working hard to have weekly contact with students, whether it be via phone call, Google Classroom or visiting a household if needed.
“We want to provide education to students but understand the circumstances right now. We’re not here to give them a full load and try to overwhelm them,” Hallgarth said. “That’s not our goal here (at Prairie City). Our goal is to provide them some sort of stability through learning. Our main thing is to make contact with the parents and kids and make sure they’re doing well.”
“This is new for everybody, and we want our students to know we care about them, we’re thinking about them and we’re going to make it through this,” Gerry said.
As schools progress through the pandemic, leaders have expressed their gratitude for the help from the community and the chance to work through this together.
“The entire community of Monument School has been nothing less than amazing — students, parents, and staff! Everyone is helping out where needed and working to ensure the best outcomes for the students in this less than ideal situation,” Thomas said.
“We are supporting our community. We are small and we rely on each other as a community. I think, even with social distancing, we are becoming a tighter community,” Coghill said.
