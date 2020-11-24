The first COVID-19-related deaths were reported in both Grant and Harney counties last week.
The Grant County Health Department reported an 87-year-old woman with underlying conditions died Nov. 15 at her home. The Oregon Health Authority reported she tested positive Oct. 30. OHA reported an 81-year-old woman in Harney County with underlying conditions tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 18 at Harney District Hospital.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said the region “peeled back another layer of the onion” as cases in the county saw a near 900% increase since the beginning of the month.
According to Lindsay, Grant County’s total number of cases is at 127 as of Tuesday, and the county had a 10.4% positivity rate last week.
The health department will offer testing from 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for the next several weeks in their parking lot.
Statewide, 456 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, a 142% increase since Nov. 1, and 44 more than were reported on Friday.
In Grant County’s Region 7, shared with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties, OHA reported that 25 people were being hospitalized as of Friday for COVID-19. Five were in intensive care units, and one was on a ventilator.
According to Lindsay, ICU bed space and reduced staffing levels remained an elevated concern statewide and regionally. There were two available ICU beds in Region 7. There were 92 available ventilators in the region.
With a 10.4% positivity rate, Lindsay said the county would need to ramp up its countywide testing before Jan. 4, when Gov. Kate Brown releases updated school metrics, if schools are to reopen.
Lindsay said the county must be at, or below, a 5% positivity rate, according to the current metrics.
She said Grant School District is trying to get those metrics changed, as are County Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, but she said she would like the county to be proactive if the governor does not change it.
“We’ve got to plan for the future and hope for something different,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay said symptoms are typically resolved within the 14 days that they are contacting someone who has tested positive during their quarantine, but that is not always the case.
“There are some individuals that 90 days later do not have their taste or smell back, some still experiencing a cough,” she said. “While I do think that many are recovered, I could think of no way for us to know this with certainty.”
Hamsher said he thought the health department contacted many of the people who came out for the curbside testing, increasing the county’s positivity rate.
Health Department Clinic Manager Jessica Winegar, who was at the curbside testing at the fairgrounds administering tests, said she disagreed with Hamsher’s assumption.
She said several of the people who came out to get tested did so because they wanted to get tested, and they wanted to see the positivity rate go down in the county.
Tracking COVID-19 deaths
A commenter on Facebook said the 87-year-old COVID-19-related death was their grandmother who did not die from the coronavirus.
“She was not in the hospital for COVID,” the commenter said. “She had decades of health issues that unfortunately she could no longer manage at the age of 87.”
According to state health officials, there is no difference when tracking and reporting COVID-19-related deaths.
“The choice of the words ‘COVID-19 related’ is intentional. OHA cannot determine the exact cause of death — so our data focuses on people who most likely had COVID-19 and died,” OHA Public Information Officer Carmen Perezchica said in an email. “Sometimes, there is a time difference between the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the person’s death. Sometimes there is a cause of death that may not seem directly connected to COVID-19.”
Perezchica said OHA cannot determine the cause of death in every instance, but instead, the state’s goal is to track people who died with COVID-19. She said this is standard practice in infectious disease reporting.
Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, concurred.
“When the doctor is filling out the death certificate, there’s more than one reason for death,” he said. “They are ordered into how proximal they are to death.”
He said, if someone were to die from a COVID-19 infection, the top cause of death is from respiratory failure “because ultimately that’s what happened.” But he said the next reason listed would be COVID-19 because this is what led to respiratory failure.
Lindsay said she wanted to “very clear” that reporting the death of the 87-year-old woman as a COVID-19-related death was not a health department decision.
“Whether we agree or disagree is really beside the point,” she said.
She said the decision was made at the federal level and “pulled down” to OHA’s state level.
Lindsay said there is no financial gain anywhere in the system for a COVID-19-related death.
“There is no payment for coding something as a COVID-related death to the hospital or the health department,” she said.
