Grant County is at the bottom of the list in terms of vaccinating seniors for COVID-19.
Oregon Health Authority reported last week that Grant County has the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations for people in the 65 and older group than any other county in the state.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county’s public health administrator, said she anticipates Grant County’s numbers will improve once they report a backlog of second doses, but she wanted to convey to the community that all seniors in Grant County who want the vaccine can get it.
As of March 18, 31.8% of those 65 and older in the county had received the vaccine, according to OHA data. Meanwhile, in Harney County, 46.3% of people 65 and older received the vaccine. In Lake County, 43.2% rolled up their sleeves. In Umatilla, 46.8%; Morrow, 45.7%; Union, 49.5%; Baker, 76.3%; and Malheur, 48.4%.
Lindsay said the county received 800 new vaccine doses and 100 booster doses in a Sunday press release.
On Monday, she said, the county immunized those in eligible groups and those on the county’s waitlist.
She said the county is finishing up groups one through seven of phase 1A. Lindsay said, per state regulations, the county cannot move beyond phase 1B, including adults over 18. For now, she said, they are eligible to be on the waitlist.
Lindsay said Oregon Health Authority reported the county would receive 300 first doses and 200 second doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
She said, assuming the county receives the planned doses, they will hold a vaccine clinic on March 29 and vaccinate those in eligible groups.
Lindsay said the county still plans on scheduling vaccine clinics in Monument, Dayville, Long Creek and Seneca in the future.
