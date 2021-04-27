Prospector Softball (copy)
Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector Jordyn Young hits the ball in the second-round state playoff game against Lost River in 2019.

 Eagle file photo

Regardless of whether the state moves Grant County to either the high or extreme risk levels, the county will continue to have high school sports this week.

Grant Union Principal Ryan Gerry said the high school would have some new guidelines to follow for sporting events if they were to move into high or extreme risk levels.

In the extreme risk level, the state’s guidelines cap attendance at 50 people. The Oregon Health Authority allows outdoor full-contact high school sports.

In the high risk level, outdoor full-contact sports are allowed with a submitted plan.

According to OHA’s sector-specific guidelines, congregate homeless sheltering, youth programs, child care, K-12 schools, higher education, drive-in operations and current collegiate, minor League, semi-professional and professional athletics operate under sector-specific guidance for all risk levels.

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

